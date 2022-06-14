Illinois American Water has added 26,000 new customers to its base since 2020. The Village of Hardin is now on that list. The village in Calhoun County gives the utility 435 new water and 405 new wastewater customers. The village board voted in favor of the sale of their water systems in May of 2021 for $3.3 million, and the Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved the sale.
Hardin is located close to American Water’s Jerseyville operations, which Illinois American Water acquired in 2020. New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. The packet includes information about online account management, billing, and more.