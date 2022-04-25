Illinois American Water celebrated Earth Day by awarding grants to local environmental organizations that focus on water source protection. Nearly $300K have been doled out from the utility to over 90 projects since 2009.
$14,000 have been set aside for organizations throughout the state in 2022. This year’s recipients include Heartlands Conservancy as well as Living Lands and Waters.
IL American Water’s External Affairs Specialist Katie Fidler says the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) will receive $3,150 to fund books and kits for a three-day teacher training symposium in July.
Heartlands Conservancy is being awarded $2,000 for the Watershed Adventures and Discovery Experiences Program Phase 2, which will go to purchasing trees and increase awareness of watershed health issues.
Living Lands and Waters will receive $1,000 for community river-clean-up efforts. LL&W expects to remove around 30,000 pounds of garbage from the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.