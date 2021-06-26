Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.