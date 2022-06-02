The state of Illinois has its first presumed case of monkeypox. The Department of Public Health says a man in Chicago came down with it after recently traveling to Europe.
He tested positive at a state lab and is awaiting final confirmation by the CDC.
IDPH says the person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition.
Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness., It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks.
Public health officials say monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.