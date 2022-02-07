A new, free winter festival is coming to Alton later this month. Ice Jam at the Dam will be held at the National Great Rivers Museum on February 19th. The winter themed event will feature a variety of activities including educational booths about winter wildlife, bald eagle viewing, and a reenactment of winter camp life at Camp Dubois during the Lewis and Clark expedition. There will also be firepits, smores and live music.
Old Bakery Beer Company will be at the festival serving up beer and chili. Inside the museum, family friendly movies will be shown on the big screen including Ice Age and March of the Penguins. Live animal shows will also be available for a fee. Ice Jam at the Dam is Saturday February 19th from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information head to the link below.