The Illinois Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has announced some roadwork beginning Monday (6/27). The southbound right lane will be closed on the Clark Bridge/US 67 tomorrow and Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm for routine inspections, with the northbound right lane being closed from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday (6/29) and Thursday (6/30).
I-DOT also announced a lane closure beginning tomorrow (6/27) on IL-100 at Elsah Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one land in the eastbound direction. Immediately following the completion of this work; there will be another lane reduction on the same road at Chautauqua Creek, also in the eastbound direction. This work is needed for bridge painting and is expected to wrap up by mid-August.
Drivers are urged to reduce their speed in all work areas, obey construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while traveling through the work zones.
For all I-DOT construction updates visit gettingaroundillinois.com