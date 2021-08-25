An IDOT project that will impact travel across a main thoroughfare in Alton for months to come is underway. The state has begun a milling and paving project on parts of Homer Adams Parkway from Broadway to Alby Street. The work could last into next year.
Most of the concrete patching will happen between the Route 140 interchange and Broadway. IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z there will be a lot of work done at night.
He says once the project is complete, it should make for a highway that is much easier to travel. Work could extend into early next year.