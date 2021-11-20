Tis the season to be jolly. Dozens gathered at Alton’s Lincoln-Douglas Square, Friday night, to witness the lighting of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s Community Christmas Tree for 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented such a gathering last November.
Alton Mayor David Goins led the countdown to the tree’s lighting.
Santa Claus was there too, as were representatives of the Salvation Army, which is beginning its annual red kettle "Tree of Lights" fundraising campaign.
Alton Main Street invited the community to have some hot cocoa, sing Christmas carols, and take part in carriage rides.
Organizers were happy with the turnout.