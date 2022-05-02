Some gravestones in the Alton City Cemetery date back to the early-1800s. If you have visited older cemeteries, you might notice markings that are weathered, hard to read, or covered in years of moss and dirt.
Old grave markers can be restored, but unfortunately if done improperly can become permanently damaged. With this in mind, the Madison County and the St. Clair County Historical Societies are teaming up to train participants in proper cemetery restoration techniques through a series of workshops.
Two full-day cemetery restoration workshops will be held this month for those interested in preservation. The workshops take place May 20th and the 21st from 10 am to 4 pm at the former St. John's Lutheran Church, 7201 West Main Street, Maryville, Illinois.
The classes, taught by expert cemetery preservation specialists, cost $75 per person, and include the classes, resources, and a lunch. Registration is required and limited to 12 attendees per day.
To sign up to learn how to be a grave stone preservationist, call the Illinois State Historical Society at 217-525-2781. There are more than 150 cemeteries throughout Madison County.
For more info head to https://madcohistory.org/events/