In an apparent random act from late March in Alton, a suspect is accused of stealing a running van and tossing an infant out near where Elliott Avenue turns into Common Street. The baby was found several hours later by a community member who had heard about the search via an Amber Alert. Brittany Ford was formally recognized by the Alton City Council at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido says Ms. Ford began searching the general area where the van was found earlier, heard a sound, and followed it.
The child was cold to the touch and was taken to a local hospital where he was found not to have any serious injuries. A 15-year-old Alton male is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles in connection to the incident. The suspect has not been identified, as he is a juvenile.