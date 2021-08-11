The head of Halpin Music Company anticipates an uptick in business as students return to school in the coming weeks. Instrument rentals make up a significant portion of their business this time of year, and they have instituted modifications to their pricing structure in anticipation of what may come.
So how do you pair your child with an instrument? Halpin President Mark Landon tells The Big Z a lot of that is finding out what the child is interested in.
There are three different price points with their new rental program, with a large number of instruments falling into the $25 per month category. For more information, call 618-462-0661, or go to their website, www.halpinmusic.com