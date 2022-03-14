The 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival held in Downtown Alton is not until September, but organizers held a meeting session for the event on Saturday at Jacoby Arts Center.
The “Halfway to Earthtones Gathering” was a call to street artists, photographers, sculptors, textile and fiber artists, fashion designers, vendors and more to meet and casually brainstorm new ideas for the festival.
Alton Mainstreet Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z what type of participants they are looking for.
The 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival will attract thousands to Downtown Alton on September 17th. They ask that you “spread the word” if you want to participate in the festival. They are still seeking collaborators, people with needs or access to recyclable material and more. For more information you can head to the Earthtones Festival Facebook page.