A Madison man faces 39 to 90 years behind bars after being found guilty of first-degree murder.
The Madison County state’s attorney’s office says a jury made its decision Friday in the case of 45-year-old William Jenkins.
In addition to finding Jenkins guilty of murder, jurors found him guilty of attempted armed robbery.
On December 7th of last year, Jenkins shot and killed Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
In a release, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine praised investigators and his assistant state’s attorneys for bringing the case to trial swiftly.
William Jenkins will be sentenced at a later date.
Another man, Larry Lovett, has also been charged with murder, and his trial is set for December.