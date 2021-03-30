The following special events are submitted to you for distribution to the public. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is a destination marketing organization serving Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties in Illinois. The tourism bureau tries to ensure the information is accurate and timely. For additional information beyond that provided, please contact the event coordinators at the numbers supplied with each calendar entry.
April
Easter Weekend Ride at Hillbillie Ranch
April 2-April 4, 9 AM-7 PM
Hillbillie Ranch
20491 Otterville Rd.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 223-3232
Riding, camping, bonfires, giveaways, and fun for the whole family this Easter weekend at Hillbillie Ranch!!
Admission for riding is $20 per person per day or $40 per person for the entire weekend. Camping admission is W&E sites are $100/weekend, electric-only sites $75/weekend, and dry camping sites available for $25/weekend.
Aerie’s Resort Hops Festival
April 3, 12 pm to 7 pm
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Hops Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Dan Grover performing live on stage until 3 pm followed by Zydeco Crewdaddies from 3 pm to 7 pm.
Bunny Boxes- Delivered by the Easter Bunny!
April 3, 8 AM to 12:00 pm
The City of Collinsville
(618) 346-7529
Don't miss the opportunity for the Easter Bunny to come to your house and bring a very special Bunny Box!
Boxes will include materials for your special Bunny Breakfast: pancake mix and fixings to make Bunny Face Pancakes for four, crafts for two children, and other bunny favorites! Parents will have the opportunity to take pictures with their participants and the Easter Bunny!
Deliveries are limited to a 2-mile radius from Collinsville City Limits.
Easter Sunday Brunch at Pere Marquette Lodge
April 4, 10 AM- 5:00 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Spring is in the air at Pere Marquette Lodge and we are celebrating with our traditional Easter Brunch Buffet!
Bring the family and enjoy our delicious spread that is sure to satisfy. Featuring made-to-order omelets, carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert, and of course, our famous Banana’s Foster Station!
Join our guest of honor (AKA The Easter Bunny) as he conducts Easter Egg Hunts at 12 pm and 2 pm on his busiest day of the year! We hear he’s being extra generous with his prizes for the 2021 season. Bring your own Easter basket or bag for egg collection.
Brunch Prices to be available soon.
School Out(side)- Community Science and Plant Phenology
April 6, 10 AM-12 PM
The Nature Institute
2213 S Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-9930
Join us for our brand-new drop-off program specifically for homeschool students. Specifically designed to integrate math and language skills into a nature-based science lesson, each session will have a unique focus. This spring, students aged 11-14 will become phenologists: scientists who study cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena. We will observe and document the living and nonliving factors that contribute to the spring changes in the forest, such as when and where leaves and flowers start to appear. Let’s branch out!
Be sure to dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Masks are required.
Please note: This is a drop-off program. Parents do not need to attend. Children who are not registered for the program may not be brought to class, including all siblings.
All children must be pre-registered for the program. A waiver and behavior expectations sheet must be signed and turned in upon drop-off. Only children that match the age group will be permitted to attend the program.
For more information, call (618) 466-9930.
Discovery Nature club: Group 1
April 7, 21, May 5, 19th 3 pm to 5 pm
The Nature Institute
2213 S Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-9930
Does your student love to be outdoors? Discovery Nature Club is perfect – a drop off program for 1st-5th grade students.
This spring, Discovery Nature Club will explore the preserve and practice outdoor skills. We will also express ourselves as outdoor artists! Each session, will take a hike and try out a different nature-based art project. Join us to look at the world with the eye of an artist and gain a whole new perspective!
Be sure to dress for the weather, wear shoes/boots that can get wet and clothes that can get dirty. Please bring a water bottle. Masks are required.
Drop off program: 6 sessions/$60
Group 1: Alternate Wednesdays (3/3, 3/17, 4/7, 4/21, 5/5, 5/19)
Discovery Nature Club is a fully outdoor program and will occur rain or shine. Participants must bring a water bottle and a mask with them. Masks will be worn when social distancing is not possible.
Alton Little Theater: Erma Bombeck at Wit’s End
April 8-11, 7:30 pm
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
Join us as Alton Little Theater presents Erma Bombeck at wit's end by Margaret Engel & Allison Engel and directed by Casey Stangl. You will love this new show about the Woman America loved for five decades! One-woman bonus comedy shows starring Gail Drillinger.
7:30 p.m. show is available on April 8, 9, or 10. A matinee will be held on April 11.
Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention
April 9 & 10, 9 am to 5 pm
Gateway Convention Center
1 Gateway Dr.
Collinsville, IL 62234
Shop your favorite vendors, new crafting products and embellishments at the Creating Keepsakes Scrapbook Convention!
Explore new trends and ideas to get the creative juices flowing. Have fun getting crafty at different crop, or scrapbooking party, events while working on projects and catching up with friends. Talented experts lead classes teaching new techniques and skills to improve your arsenal of crafting capabilities.
Evening of Hell Hath No Fury
April 10, 7 pm
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis Area Hotel
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
(217) 791-7859
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “Hell Hath No Fury,” a collection of female murderers, serial killers, and sinister spirits that linger.
“I know little of women. But I’ve heard dread tales.”
Discover a shadowy world of killers and victims and the ghosts that are left behind as we explore some of the most dangerous women in American history. Discover dark deeds and the twisted lives of serial murderers, madwomen, vengeful lovers, and victims of sin and depravity who refuse to leave this world behind. This is a night of terror, bloodshed, suffering, and death – and not one for the faint of heart.
If you like your stories of the supernatural twisted with tales of murder and sin, this is a night you’re not going to want to miss.
We’ll be looking out for your health at all our dinner events so we can make sure that everyone is safe, we can maintain social distance, and have a really great time!
Tickets are $44 per person. Reservations can be made online at https://www.americanhauntingsbooks.com/product/evening-of-hell-hath-no-fury/274?cs=true
Pere Marquette Wine Club Get Together
April 10, 2 pm to 5 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
This monthly event hosted in our on-site Winery features free wine tasting and free appetizers for our Mary Michelle Wine Club Members!
New Members can join by paying a one-time $20 fee. As a new member, you will receive a complementary Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Glass filled with your choice of Mary Michelle or Illinois Cellar Wines. Wine Club Members also receive 10% off lodging, dining, gift shop purchases, and cases of wine purchased at Pere Marquette Lodge! No reservations needed and we’ll see you there!
For more information, call (618)786-2331.
School Out(side)- Aquatic and Semi- Aquatic Life Cycles
April 13, 10 AM-12 PM
The Nature Institute
2213 S Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-9930
Join us for our brand-new drop-off program specifically for homeschool students. Specifically designed to integrate math and language skills into a nature-based science lesson, each session will have a unique focus. This spring, students aged 6-10 will be learning all about life cycles. We will explore the pond to search for frogs, insects, and other life forms in every life stage, and use graphs to document our findings. Join us for a hopping good time!
Be sure to dress for the weather, wear shoes/boots that can get wet and clothes that can get dirty. Masks are required.
Please note: This is a drop-off program. Parents do not need to attend. Children who are not registered for the program may not be brought to class, including all siblings.
All children must be pre-registered for the program. A waiver and behavior expectations sheet must be signed and turned in upon drop-off. Only children that match the age group will be permitted to attend the program.
For more information, call (618) 466-9930.
Knee High Naturalists
February 10-May 12 (Recurring monthly on the 2nd Wednesday), 10 am to 11 am or 1 pm to 2 pm, $ 7 per child
The Nature Institute
2213 S. Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-9930
This year we will use some of our favorite kids’ movies to learn more about nature! Join us outdoors to learn about bugs, forests, animals and stars, go on a short hike, and take home a new book! Groups will be limited to 10 children per time slot. In the event that we need to transition to stay at home, we will have a Knee-High Naturalist kit available for parent pickup, including all of the materials needed to do the activities at home.
April 14 – Princess and the Frog – What About Frogs?
What did Tiana find in the swamp? She found frogs, alligators, lightning bugs and so much more. This month we will focus on the things that live in and around the pond.
May 12 – Finding Nemo – My River
Nemo is a fish that lives in an ocean. We have lots of fish that live in the river and large ponds around here. How are they similar to Nemo? How are they different? This month we will talk about fish and where they live.
Classes offered from 10 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 2 pm on the 2nd Wednesday of the month.
Albert Cummings at Wildey Theatre
April 16, 8 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Albert Cummings returns for his yearly visit to the Wildey Theatre!
Albert Cummings writes, plays and sings the blues like nobody else. He has played with and has been acclaimed by blues legends including B.B. King, Johnny Winter, and Buddy Guy.
The blues is best served up live, with an enthusiastic audience and a killin' band, and that's exactly what guitarist Albert Cummings does. Cummings effortlessly shifts from chimney subdued stylings to raucous roadhouse ranch to soaring yet stinging lead lines, driving his audience to frenzy in all the right places. There is a reason why Albert Cummings and his band has become a yearly favorite at the Wildey Theatre.
Please note this is a rescheduled date. Tickets purchased for the original show will be honored for this new date.
International Gem & Jewelry Show
April 16- 18, 12 pm to 6 pm
1 Gateway Dr
Collinsville, IL 62234
Admire dazzling gems, jewels, beads, and accessories at the International Gem & Jewelry Show!
Bring your friends to check out beautiful baubles, striking gemstones, fine jewelry, and accessories of every kind to fit any price range! Be amazed at the huge selection under one roof from designers all over the world.
Children under nine years of age will not be permitted. No photography allowed. $ 8 general admission, $ 6 online ticket purchase: https://www.intergem.com/events/upcoming-shows/collinsville-il-march-12-14-2021#tickets
Bikes, Birds, and Brews
April 17 & May 8, 4 pm to 7 pm
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Experience the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on wheels during this 3-hour guided session. Local cyclists and Audubon staff will guide participants throughout the sanctuary in order to view birds and other wildlife. Following the biking portion (approximately two hours), enjoy the sunset over Ellis Bay while enjoying a cold brew from Old Bakery Beer Company. Non- alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be provided.
Bring Your Own Bike (BYOB) Tickets: Require ticketholders to...bring their own bike and helmet. Purchase your ticket for $20 as spots are limited to 10 per session.
Parrothead Sunset Cruise
April 17, 6 pm to 8 pm, $29 per person
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Calling all Jimmy Buffett fans!
Boat Drinks? Absolutely!
Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes! No brainer!
One Particular Harbor? Grafton Harbor, of course!
Fins? Well, they say once!
Cruise on the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers while sipping on $5 HARBORITAS! The crew will be dressed up in our best island attire and you can too! We will be looking for anyone who would like to demonstrate their singing talent and perform a little Jimmy Buffett karaoke just for fun!
Spring Break Sunset Cruise
April 17, 6 pm to 8 pm, $29 per person
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Jump into SPRING as our River Boat begins its 2021 boating Season!
Enjoy cocktails from our Tiki Bar while cruising the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers! Hakuna Matata Sunsets: $4
For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
The Great Mushroom Hunt at Raging Rivers Waterpark
April 17, 10 am to 3 pm
Raging Rivers Water Park
100 Palisades Parkway
Grafton, IL 62037
Bring the family out for a day of fun and nature exploration. The Great Mushroom Hunt begins on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event features hunting for morel mushrooms, lessons from the Illinois state champion, hiking, eagle watching, hay maze, kid activities and more. Purchase your tickets online for this event! The hunt will take place on the property behind Raging Rivers Waterpark.
Trivia Through the Decades
April 17, 6 pm to 10 pm
Edwardsville Moose Lodge
7371 Marine Rd.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
This event is a fun night where teams compete to answer trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning the 1920s through present day. Teams are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade or join the event volunteers in the 1950s. This year’s decorating theme is Pop’s Diner (1950s). Please note our trivia questions are not centered around our decor theme. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. $200/8-person table or $25 per person.
Call 618-692-1818 to reserve a table. Teams can also pay for their table online HERE. Teams registered and paid by April 10 receive their Mulligans for FREE.
Woodland Wildflower Walk
April 17, 1 pm
H & B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL 62049
Take a guided stroll through the beautiful prairieland at Bremer Sanctuary. Guests should wear sturdy shoes and comfortable lightweight clothing. Hats are always a plus! Insect repellent is recommended. After the walk the group will sit down for a hotdog roast! Bring your hotdogs, buns, lawn chair and a dish or two to share. Water will be provided. The walk will begin around 1:00 pm and last for 60-90 minutes.
Aerie’s Resort Bluegrass Festival
April 17-18th
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Bluegrass Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Misty Ridge & Paul Jarvis performing live on stage until 3 pm. The Harmon Bluegrass Band takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Silver Creek Bluegrass performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 3 pm.
Lobster Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
April 17-18th
Grafton Oyster Bar
215 W. Water Street
Grafton, IL 62037
Let's get crackin'! Head on down to Lobster Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar for all the delicious lobster you could ask for!
Wine Pairing Dinner- Berry
April 21, 6:30 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Join us in the Lodge Restaurant for a gourmet dinner party like no other! 4 courses and unlimited wine! Yes, you read that right!
This month we will be hosting our Berry Wine Dinner. This Wine Dinner theme typically makes an appearance every year as it’s one of our most popular. I guess you could say, it’s BERRY delicious.
How does our wine pairing dinner work you ask?
Our chef creates each individual dish that matches the theme of our Wine Dinner. To go the extra mile, our local wine expert, Jim Newton, will hand-select wines to accompany each specific dish. If you’ve been to one of our Wine Dinners in the past, you know that Jim never disappoints with his pairings!
This unique event is perfect for a date night, a girl's night out, a family outing, those of you wine lovers, those of you wanting to learn more about wine, and anyone else over the age of 21 looking for a good time!
So what’s the cost?
Seats for the dinner are $50 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. Those who are a part of our Mary Michelle Wine Club or spending the night with us will get their seats for only $45, plus tax and gratuity.
How do you book?
Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.
Please keep in mind that seating at this event is limited and based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Still have questions?
Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.
*Due to the theme of these dinners, we cannot accommodate special dietary needs. Example: Vegan, pescatarian, etc.
Nature Art Works: Ceramic Plant Pressings at Audubon Center
April 22, 5:30-7 pm, $30 per person, class size limited to 9
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Connect with clay in this 90-minute art class and discover the fun in plant pressing ceramics! Participants will receive materials needed to create ceramic coasters or magnets and can socialize and learn nature-based arts all while enjoying a beautiful sunset at Riverlands. Attendees will create and take home a set of five coasters or eight magnets.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Collinsville City- Wide Garage Sale
April 23 –24, 7 am to 3 pm
City of Collinsville
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 346-7529
Shop 'til you drop during the Collinsville City-Wide Garage Sale!
No permit needed if registered through Collinsville's Parks and Recreation Department by calling (618) 346-7529.
Register by April 12 to be listed in a Garage Sale Guide on the City's website.
Please note: Registering for the City-Wide Garage Sale will not count against residents' two allowed yard sales per year.
An Evening in a Dark Place
April 24, 7 pm, $44 per person
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
(217) 791-7859
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “An Evening in a Dark Place,” true accounts of history’s most sinister and terrifying hauntings.
It’s always been said that ghosts don’t really hurt anyone, but sometimes they do! From malevolent spirits to vengeful poltergeists, you’ll be sleeping with the lights on! It’s a night of the scariest stories of ghosts, spirits, and weird manifestations ever revealed. We hope you’ll bring someone with you to hold your hand!
We’ll be looking out for your health at all our dinner events so we can make sure that everyone is safe, we can maintain social distance, and have a really great time!
Heartsfield at Wildey Theatre
April 24, 7:30 pm- 10:00 pm, $30 per ticket
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Heartsfield has toured the United States in each decade since the 1970s, having performed over 5,000 shows for millions of fans. Having released 12 albums, sold millions of records, and helped pioneer the Americana-based Southern Rock/ Country Rock music for which they are known, their shows are full of fun, up-tempo, footstompin' music that gets the crowd involved, singing and dancing away! Expect a night of hot pickin', strong vocals, rich harmonies, driving rhythms, great songs, triple lead guitar work from their catalog of hits!
Honoring Mother Earth Tour
April 24, 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm, $20/ Adults, $10/teen, $5/ child
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 830-2179
There's nothing like spending an evening at an authentically haunted mansion.
Do just that at Alton's McPike Mansion during the Honoring Mother Earth Tour. Talk with spirits during a dark room session in the very dark, and very isolated wine cellar. Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Enjoy a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt.
All proceeds from ticket sales are used to restore the historic mansion. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
April 24, May 8, 22, and 29, 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm, $27 per ticket
110 E. 3rd St.
Alton, IL 62002
(217) 791- 7859
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown!
Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
Alton Symphony Orchestra 76th Virtual Season
April 24, 7 pm, $44 per person
Due to CDC Guidelines and Restrictions, the Alton Symphony Orchestra 76th Concert Season will be taking place online! Each concert will consist of a video that includes video recordings of previous concerts and a virtual recording provided by our current orchestra members.
On April 24, click here as the videos will premiere on the ASO YouTube page on that particular date. Music comes alive for all this season from the comfort of your own home!
During this time, we are relying on the generosity of our patrons.
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
April 24, 25, May 22, 23 9 am- 5 pm
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 556-7951
The Loading Dock is host to one of the region's largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts, collectibles, and more.
The Riverside Flea Market is held the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month, April through October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trail Trek at Audubon Center at Riverlands
April 24, May 22 9:00 am-10:30 am, $10 per person
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Explore the Riverland’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary during Trail Trek. During this 1.5 hour program participants will begin with a breathing exercise accompanied by a few simple stretches. Following this, Riverlands staff will guide you through various trails in the sanctuary. Clear your mind and make new discoveries during this wellness hike. Unplug and be in touch with nature!
Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Blessing of the Bikes at The Hawg Pit
April 25, 2 pm
Hawg Pit BBQ Barn
821 W. Main St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7675
Cruise on the river road into Grafton to the Hawg Pit for Blessings of the Bikes! Enjoy awesome BBQ, cold beer, and fun live music! Band to be announced.
Mushroom Festival
April 25, 11:00 am- 3:00 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
It's back! The Mushroom Festival is returning to Pere Marquette Lodge and will be bigger than ever before. Come listen to live music, browse vendors, grab lunch in the restaurant, taste local wines, and learn all there is to know about mushrooms.
The Great Morel Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. (weather and morel permitting). Join fellow hunters from all over the area as they scan the ground for these delicious delicacies. Then bring your finds back to The Lodge and you can win a great prize! Find the smallest morel, the largest morel or the most morels and you just might go home with a free night’s stay.
Field Guides at the Nature Institute
April 28, 3 pm to 5 pm
The Nature Institute
2213 S. Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-9930
Does your student love to be outdoors? Field Guides is a drop off program for middle and high school students.
Community Science (formerly known as citizen science) takes the scientific process out of its silos and into local communities. Community scientists are regular people, not specialists, who learn to gather data from the world around them in order to contribute to large scale scientific projects. This spring, our Field Guides will get a chance to explore some community science projects going on locally. Be sure to dress for the weather, wear shoes/boots that can get wet and clothes that can get dirty. Please bring a water bottle. Masks are required.
Drop Off Program: Each session is $10
Sign up for one or sign up for both sessions. Each session will focus on a different community science program.
Wednesday, March 24, 3-5 pm
Wednesday, April 28, 3-5 pm
Field guides are fully outdoors and will occur rain or shine. Participants must bring a water bottle and a mask. Masks will be worn when social distancing is not possible.
Cinco de Mayo Sunset Dinner Cruise
April 30, 6 pm to 8 pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
There's no time to siesta ... it's time to fiesta! Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early on board the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat.
Cruise the mighty Mississippi River and enjoy a Mexican Fiesta catered by the award-winning Grafton Oyster Bar. The menu includes a $5 Harborita Special drink along with Grilled Chicken Enchiladas; Fried Mini Tacos; a Nacho Station; a Taco Station featuring ground beef, grilled chicken, queso cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salsa, Pico de Gallo and guacamole.
The first level of the Hakuna Matata is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Dinner catered by The Grafton Oyster Bar.
May
2021 Litchfield Chamber of Commerce Art in the Park Festival
May 1, 9 am to 6 pm
400 North State St.
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-2533
Join the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce in downtown Litchfield for the first ever Art in the Park! Browse the variety of art vendors to find something unique and special!
Cinco de Mayo Sunset Dinner Cruise
May 1, 6 pm to 8 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Cruise the afternoon away on the Hakuna Matata for the Cinco De Mayo one-hour cruise!
Specialty drinks offered for $4.61 + Tax! Harborita, Sunset Harborita, Pineapple Harborita, and Strawberry Harborita available.
Enjoy our Complimentary Chili Cheese Nachos, included in the price of the cruise!
Arbor Day Celebration
May 1, 9 am to 3:30 pm
Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park
1401 Stamper Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Have you hugged a tree lately?
Join the Village of Godfrey in celebrating the environment and all things trees related at the Annual Arbor Day Festival with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at Glazebrook Park!
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a youth fishing derby and continues through 3:30 p.m. with face painting, crafts, youth games, and more!
Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors.
The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. to recognize the individuals for whom trees were planted.
May Day Celebration in Gillespie
May 1
Illinois Coal Museum
121S Macoupin St.
Gillespie, IL 62033
The City of Gillespie and The Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie invite you to the 1st Annual May Day Celebration!
The day begins with a historic market dedication at the Theatre Colonial, 1 block east of the Coal Museum with welcoming and introduction by Dave Tucker.
Don't miss a chance to check out the grand reopening of the museum with a new floor plan and enhanced exhibits!
A fun street fair will also be taking place during the day with a fun run/walk, local history competition, food, and artist booths to explore. There is something for the whole family at this May Day Celebration!
Aerie’s Resort Country Jam Festival
May 1 and 2, Noon to 7 pm
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Country Jam Fest fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Silver Creek Bluegrass performing live on stage until 3 pm. Back in The Saddle takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. The Tribute to Willie Nelson with Paul Jarvis performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Cinco de Mayo One- Hour Cruise
May 1, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Cruise the afternoon away on the Hakuna Matata for the Cinco De Mayo one-hour cruise!
Specialty drinks offered for $4.61 + Tax! Harborita, Sunset Harborita, Pineapple Harborita, and Strawberry Harborita available.
2021 Big Day Bird Competition at H & B Bremer Sanctuary
May 1, 12:00 am to 4:00 pm
H & B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL 62049
Ready, Set, Bird! Who will see the most species in a 16-hour period on May 1?
This competition is between participating chapters of the Illinois Audubon Society for the most species observed in a 16-hour period (12:00 am to 4:00 pm) on Saturday, May 1st. Registration is available on the Illinois Audubon website, illinoisaudubon.org under the Programs tab, select 2021 Chapter Big Day Competition and then select Team Hickory Hills as your designation. There is a $10.00 fee per participant and this fee goes to Hickory Hills Chapter! Members and non-members are welcome to participate. You can observe birds anytime during the 16 hours and anywhere in the State of Illinois. Report your findings to our chapter coordinator to be included in the competition!
Chapter and Individual Big Day Champions will be awarded. Competitors may bird alone or with other participants anywhere within the boundaries of the State of Illinois. This event will not take place at the sanctuary however, you are welcome to visit the sanctuary, count from your back yard or anywhere else in the state.
Counts must be turned in my May 4 to the designated coordinator for each Chapter team. Coordinator contact information will be provided to registered participants.
Mom’s Market at Route 66 Creamery
May 2, 12 pm to 4 pm
Route 66 Creamery
11 South Old Route 66
Hamel, IL 62047
Shop local this Mother’s Day! Enjoy an afternoon perusing goods from local vendors at Route 66 creamery.
Local vendors interested in participating should reserve a spot quickly. No entry or table fee. Bring your table, tent, and setup! Contact Karen Luster at karen.luster@outlook.com to reserve your spot or for any questions!
Watercolor Workshop
May 2, 12:00 pm- 3:00 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Regardless if you’re a modern-day Picasso or you still draw stick people, this class is for you! Artist and teacher, Carolyn Owen Sommer, will guide you with ease through a 3 hour-long course. You will be painting and taking home either an 8×10 or a 9×12 watercolor scene.
This class is $50 per person and includes a $10 restaurant voucher to be used the day of the event. Pere Marquette Lodge will provide all supplies and light refreshments.
We can only take a maximum of 15 people so please reserve your spot early. Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338 to book.
John Conlee at Wildey Theatre
May 2, 3 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
John Conlee is a country music icon and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981. During John Conlee's 41-year career in Country Music, he has brought to audiences such classic songs as: "Rose Colored Glasses" (John's signature song), "Friday Night Blues", "Backside of 30", and more. Overall, there have been 29 singles released throughout the years with 26 of them charting in the top 20 or better. Eight of those 26 have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.
This is a rescheduled date. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at this show.
Big Truck Day
May 5, 10 am to 1 pm
Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park
1401 Stamper Ln.
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3324
Join the Village of Godfrey and their fleet of BIG trucks at the eighth annual BIG Truck Day in Glazebrook Park!
Trucks from the Godfrey Fire Protection District, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Godfrey Street Department, among others, will be available for children to climb on, climb in and explore!
The Mersey Beatles at Wildey Theatre
May 7, 8 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 307-1750
Don't miss this all-new show as The Mersey Beatles performs all 20 USA No. 1 hits, plus many more fab favorites! Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit, and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of The Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras. The Mersey Beatles! The world's most authentic and only Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band was the resident band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles got their start.
Evening with the Bell Witch
May 8, 7 pm to 10 pm
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis Area Hotel
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
(217) 791-7859
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings at the haunted Mineral Springs Hotel for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie night will include a catered dinner, served at the hotel, just as they did back in 1914 when the hotel opened. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “An Evening with Bell Witch,” the true story of one of the most frightening tales from American history — the infamous Bell Witch of Tennessee!
Maryville Fishing Derby
May 8, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Drost Park
Schiber Ct.
Maryville, IL 62026
(618) 772-8555
Maryville's Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Fishing Derby at Drost Park! Grab your fishing gear and come on out on Saturday, May 8th. Registration begins at 9 am with the catch-and-release fishing tournament begins at 11 am.
There will be awards given to the largest and most caught in each age group.
For more information, call (618) 772-8555.
Mother’s Day Sunset Cruise
May 8, 6 pm to 8 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Enjoy a perfect sunset cruise on the Hakuna Matata this Mother's Day!
Special Cheers to Mom Bar menu offered. Mimosas: $4.61+tax, Mommarita’s: $4.61+tax, Prosecco: Have a bottle of Prosecco chilling for your Mom! This beautiful bottle says “I LOVE YOU” in 14 different languages! $14.95+tax/bottle
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
May 8- October 16- recurring weekly on Saturday, 8:00 am- 12 pm
Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-1016
There will be an abundance of delicious fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, locally-raised hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, art demonstrations and more at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. Admission is free for shoppers and there is plenty of parking at its new permanent location in the city-owned parking lot at the corner of Landmarks and Henry Street.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Pere Marquette Lodge
May 9, 10:00 am- 5:00 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Show Mom how much she means to you and take her to Pere Marquette Lodge on Mothers Day! Come enjoy the scenic views from the terrace and dining room as you partake in our huge Mother’s Day Brunch that offers a number of wonderful options to appease any palate! Featuring made-to-order omelets, carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads, and desserts!
Let Mom relax and let us do all of the cooking and cleaning for a change!
Brunch Prices will be available soon.
Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
May 9, 11 am to 1 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
THE PERFECT MOTHER'S DAY GIFT! Cruise the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers while enjoying a delicious meal catered by the award-winning Grafton Oyster Bar!
Menu:
House Salad with choice of dressing
Carved Smoked Ham
Fried Chicken
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Country Green Beans
Bread Pudding
Our Tiki Bar will be featuring “Cheers to Mom” Bar Menu: Mimosas: $4.61+tax, Mommarita’s: $4.61+tax, Prosecco: Have a bottle of Prosecco chilling for your Mom! This beautiful bottle says “I LOVE YOU” in 14 different languages! $14.95+tax/bottle
The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Mother’s Day Sunset Cruise
May 9, 2pm to 3 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Enjoy a perfect sunset cruise on the Hakuna Matata this Mother's Day!
Special Cheers to Mom Bar menu offered. Mimosas: $4.61+tax, Mommarita’s: $4.61+tax, Prosecco: Have a bottle of Prosecco chilling for your Mom! This beautiful bottle says “I LOVE YOU” in 14 different languages! $14.95+tax/bottle
Aerie’s Resort Mother’s Day
May 9, 1pm to 5 pm
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Hops Festival fun kicks off Saturday at 1 pm with the talented Jonathan Baker Duo performing live on stage until 5 pm.
Litchfield Pickers Market
May 9- October 10 recurring monthly on the 2nd Sunday, 9 am to 3 pm
Downtown Litchfield
400 North State St. Intersection of Route 16/ Union Ave. and State St.
Litchfield, IL 62056
Love picking through vintage items, antiques, and collectibles for that perfect find? Then this is the market for you!
The Litchfield Pickers Market is held every second Sunday of the month May to October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.
All items sold at this market are prior to 1980 (including antiques, collectibles, vintage items, upcycled items, and refurbished items). There will also be food vendors and entertainment!
Recommendations for first-time visitors: bring carts, totes, trucks, wagons, etc., to haul all your treasures!
2021 Music line up for the market: May 9 at 9 am to 11:30 am Mound City Slicker followed by B & B Strings at Noon to 3 pm. July 11 at Noon to 3 pm enjoy P-Nut and the Shells. Aug. 8th from 9 am to 11:30 am Downstate takes the stage. And to end the season of great finds enjoy 29 Junction from 9 am to 11:30 am followed by The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band from Noon to 3 pm.
Second Sunday Throwback Movie
May 9, 6 pm to 11 pm, $7 per person, ages 5 & under Free!
Sky view Drive in Theatre
1500 North Historic Route 66
Litchfield, IL 62056
Drive in and enjoy a throwback movie the second Sunday of the month April- October!
Skyview Drive- In is kicking off Second Sunday Throwback with the GOONIES!!
Godzilla VS Kong WILL play after!
Gates open at: 6pm
Goonies Start Time: 7:35pm
Godzilla Vs. Kong Start Time: 9:30pm
Bourbon Tasting Sunset Cruise
May 14, 6 pm to 8 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Embark on a Mississippi River Cruise while connecting with passengers that love bourbon! Whether you enjoy bourbon and are looking to expand your experience, or you're a novice and haven't figured out what you truly enjoy, you are sure to find something you love!
The cruise price includes 7 bourbon samples. For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
Alton Little Theater: Terms of Endearment
May 14-23 7:30 pm
Alton Little Theater
2450 N. Henry St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-3205
Alton Little Theater presents Terms of Endearment! Adapted for the stage by Dan Gordon and Directed by Brant McCane.
Challenges in life and love test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship in Dan Gordon's adaptation of the Oscar-winning film!
Showtime is at 7:30 pm on May 14, 15, 19, 20, & 22. Matinee at 2 pm on May 16 & 23.
For more information, call (618) 462-3205.
Litchfield Multi- Sport Endurance Fest
May 14-16
Milnot Beach at Lake Lou Yaeger
4932 Beach House Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
(314) 477-6906
Come spend the weekend outside and around Lake Lou Yaeger. The weekend events include: Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) lessons, endurance swim races, SUP races with a SUP-run option AND road running races. Events begin on Friday, May 14th and conclude on Sunday, May 16th.
Here are all the details as you choose 1 or more events:
Friday, May 14th
5-6pm: SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) Lessons at the Lake, $20 per person
Saturday, May 15th
7am: Open Water Swim Race, 1 mile and 5K, for $35 and $55, respectively
9am: Stand Up Paddleboard Race and SUP/RUN Race
SUP for 1 mile or 3 miles
SUP RUN is 1-mile paddle / 5K Run
$45
(Board Rental is $20)
Sunday, May 16th
7:30am: 10K Run and Half Marathon, for $35 and $55, respectively
Armed Forces Tour at McPike Mansion
May 15, 7:00 pm- 11:00 pm, $20/ Adults, $10/teen, $5/ child
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 830-2179
The spirits who live at the authentically haunted McPike Mansion won't be hard to find! Spend an evening touring the historic mansion grounds and learn about the history and documented paranormal activity that has taken place. Then spend time in the wine cellar of the mansion and talk to the spirits who still call McPike home. An experienced medium leads the way during these sessions.
All proceeds from ticket sales are used to refurbish the mansion. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Downtown Alton Pup Crawl
May 15
Downtown Alton
3rd St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-2021
You and your furry friends are invited to this fun event that spans a number of pet-friendly patios in Downtown Alton. Your $10 ticket gains you a bandana for your pet (or you!), food & beverage specials, and a chance to win great prizes - including a pair of Cardinals tickets!
Participating bars will be listed on a passport that guides the event, and partygoers will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made any purchase (food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage).
Pet-related vendors, activities, and animal welfare charities will be set up at businesses where space allows.
Hakuna Moscato Sunset Cruise
May 15, 6 pm to 8 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Grafton Harbor is pleased to be sampling 6, 1-ounce pours of Moscatos by Villa Jolanda Wineries. The cost of these samples is factored into the price of the cruise. Enjoy refreshing Moscato such as mango, peach, blue, passion fruit, strawberry, pineapple, and more!
Moscato by the bottle: $12.90 plus tax
Moscato by the glass: $5.53 plus tax
Hawg Pit’s Spring Cruise & Swap Meet
May 15-16
Hawg Pit BBQ Barn
821 W. Main St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7675
Hawg Pit's Spring River Road Cruise & Swap Meet May 15th and 16th. Motorcycles, Classics, Hot Rods, Rat Rods... as always, all wheel’s welcome to this event. Vendors, live music, BBQ, and cold beer don't miss the fun!
Crawfish Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
May 15-16th
Grafton Oyster Bar
215 W. Water Street
Grafton, IL 62037
Get to Grafton Oyster Bar this weekend for the annual Crawfish Fest!
Sip, Sample & Stroll
May 15, 11 am to 6 pm
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Join the JCBA and The City of Grafton for an exciting day of food and drinks. Tickets will be available for purchase after April 1, 2021. Tickets provide samplings of signature food and drink at each of the restaurants listed below. Advance ticket purchase only. Only 150 tickets will be available. The day will be filled with food, drinks, and fun!
The Winery at Aerie's located at 500 Timber Ridge Drive, Grafton, IL 62037
- Take in the panoramic views while you enjoy a wide variety of wine and food selections.
Bloody Bucket located at 201 E Main, Grafton, Il 62037
-Try the Bloody Bucket special! Bloody Mary garnished with meat and cheese.
Grafton Harbor located at 215 Water St, Grafton, IL 62037
-Visit the Grafton Harbor located on Mile Marker 0 of the Illinois River and the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. Enjoy raspberry/jalapeno cheese dip along with savory crackers, paired with a refreshing peach wine slushie!
Grafton Oyster Bar located at 215 Water St, Grafton, IL 62037
- Enjoy award winning Cajun/Creole and Seafood entrees while enjoying beautiful views.
Grafton Pub located at 226 W Main St, Grafton, IL 62037
-Dig into a deep-fried taco alongside a delicious margarita!
Grafton Winery located at 300 W Main St, Grafton, IL 62037
-With several different varieties of wines ranging from dry to sweet you are sure to find something that suits your palette.
Hawg Pit BBQ located at 821 W Main St, Grafton, IL 62037
-Pulled Pork sliders paired with Hippie Juice sure to please!
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant located at 13653 Lodge Blvd, Grafton, IL 62037
- Appreciate the rustic atmosphere in the Lodge restaurant as you enjoy delicious food!
Maryville’s Movies in the Park
May 15- July 24, 7 pm to 10 pm
Drost Park
Parkway Dr. and East Main St.
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 345-7028
Maryville Park and Rec Committee will continue their Movies in the Park series at Drost Park in Maryville, starting after dusk. The movie and Bobby’s Frozen Custard are provided by CARD, Collinsville Evening Lions Club, Maryville Pharmacy, Midwest Members, and Joe & Diane Semanisin.
A number of local vendors, including Midwest Members providing hot dogs, will set up their tables and offer treats and prizes to those in attendance beginning at 7:00.
Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Vadalabene Drive to Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec at 618-772-8555.
Movie schedule:
May 15: Frozen II
June 5: Playing with Fire
July 24: Rudy
Open House at Bremer Sanctuary
May 16, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
H & B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL 62049
Visit the sanctuary for a series of Open House events this summer and fall. Learn valuable information about what there is to see and do at Bremer. The Barn will be open for viewing educational displays and volunteers will be available for questions. A brief hike at 1:30 and 2:30 will take guests on an easy trail near the barn to learn about trails, fields, projects, and Bremer history.
Wine Pairing Dinner- Tex Mex
May 19, 6:30 pm
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Join us in the Lodge Restaurant for a gourmet dinner party like no other! 4 courses and unlimited wine! Yes, you read that right!
This month’s feature will be taking us South of the border for a Tex Mex flavor journey! It’s going to be a total fiesta!
How does our wine pairing dinner work you ask?
Our chef creates each individual dish that matches the theme of our Wine Dinner. To go the extra mile, our local wine expert, Jim Newton, will hand-select wines to accompany each specific dish. If you’ve been to one of our Wine Dinners in the past, you know that Jim never disappoints with his pairings!
This unique event is perfect for a date night, a girl's night out, a family outing, those of you wine lovers, those of you wanting to learn more about wine, and anyone else over the age of 21 looking for a good time!
So, what’s the cost?
Seats for the dinner are $50 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. Those who are a part of our Mary Michelle Wine Club or spending the night with us will get their seats for only $45, plus tax and gratuity.
How do you book?
Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.
Please keep in mind that seating at this event is limited and based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Still have questions?
Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, extension 338.
*Due to the theme of these dinners, we cannot accommodate special dietary needs. Example: Vegan, pescatarian, etc.
Nature Art Works: DIY Charcoal & Sketching at Audubon Center
May 20th, 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Nature is your inspiration during this 90-minute charcoal and sketching class. Create a beautiful piece of art inspired by your outdoor surroundings!
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Blues, Booze, and BBQ Sunset Dinner Cruise
May 21, 6 pm to 8 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
A little Blues, A little Booze, Some great BBQ and we have the greatest cruise this side of Tennessee, catered by award winning chef, Brad Hagen and his crew of the Grafton Oyster Bar.
Menu:
House salad with choice of dressing
BBQ Pork Steak
Steak Kabobs
Ultimate Mac n’ Cheese
Baked Beans
Sweet corn on the cob
Kayaking on Ellis Bay
May 22, 9 am to 2:30 pm
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Paddle your way around Ellis Bay! Riverland’s environmental educators will highlight the diverse wildlife that can be seen along the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River Water Association (MRWTA) will discuss water safety guidelines and review the basics to kayaking before beginning. Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles will be provided to registrants. Masks are required for when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Typically, masks are not required on the water. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Trail Trek at Audubon Center at Riverlands
May 22, 9 am to 10:30 am
Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Cost: $10
Explore the Riverland’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary during Trail Trek. During this 1.5-hour program participants will begin with a breathing exercise accompanied by a few simple stretches. Following this, Riverland’s staff will guide you through various trails in the sanctuary. Clear your mind and make new discoveries during this wellness hike. Unplug and be in touch with nature! Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Opening Day at Raging Rivers
May 22, 10 am to 6:00 pm
Raging Rivers Water Park
100 Palisades Parkway
Grafton, IL 62037
Get ready to celebrate the start of summer at Raging Rivers Water Park. The park will officially open on May 22 for the 2021 season. Enjoy the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, Cascade Body Flumes, Itty Bitty Surf City, Treehouse Harbor, Endless River, Shark Slide, Runaway Rafts, the Swirlpool, and the new expansions! Season passes and individual tickets are available. http://www.ragingrivers.com/
Rum on the River Sunset Cruise
May 22, 6 pm to 8:00 pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
ARRR Mateys! Set sail for a 2-hour cruise while enjoying some of our most popular rum drinks for just $4.61+tax!
The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all-weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.
Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Silver Bullet STL: A Tribute to Bob Seger
May 22, 8 pm to 10:00 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Silver Bullet STL returns to the Wildey Theatre for a rocking salute to Bob Seger. Over the course of the 1970s, Bob Seger developed into one of the great heartland rockers of the era. His distinctly American sound has helped to firmly establish him as an American Classic. Silver Bullet STL has been receiving rave revues from excited crowds as they pay tribute to one of the greats of American music.
Aerie’s Resort Schlafly Festival
May 22-23
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Schlafly Festival fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Paul Jarvis Duo performing live on stage until 3 pm. Soulard Blues Band takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Hookie performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Grafton Winery Blues Festival
May 22-23, 11:00 am- 6:00 pm
Grafton Winery
300 W. Main St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3004
Kick back for a weekend of blues during the Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival. Top-notch blues bands will entertain the guests both Saturday and Sunday at the Grafton Winery The Vineyards! More details to follow.
The lineup:
Ivas Johns Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm on May 22
NGK Band from 11 am to 2 pm on May 23
Billy Peak from 3 pm to 6 pm on May 23
For more information, call (618) 786-3004.
Alton River Dragons VS Cape Girardeau
May 27, 6:35 pm
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 4:35 p.m. against Cape Girardeau!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
For the River Dragons complete schedule, click here.
Post-Game Fireworks- Alton River Dragons VS Cape Girardeau
May 27
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Opening weekend at Lloyd Hopkins field! Enjoy fireworks following the Alton River Dragons vs. Cape Girardeau! An exciting kick off to a great season!
Alton River Dragons VS Terre Haute
May 28, 6:35 pm
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against Terre Haute!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
For the River Dragons complete schedule, click here.
Postgame Dueling Pianos Performance-Alton River Dragons VS Terre Haute
May 28
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Enjoy a dueling pianos performance following the Alton River Dragons vs. Terre Haute! An exciting end to a great game!
Chocolate Lover’s Sunset Cruise
May 29, 6 pm to 8:00 pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Have you ever noticed there are no recipes for leftover chocolate?
Sunsets and Chocolate! Life is GOOD Tonight!
Chocolate Cocktails Menu
Chocolate Caramel Mississippi Delight $5
Caramel Coffee Boater's Besty $5
Captain Brad's Chocolate Martini $7
Chocolate Wine by the Bottle $12.95 or Glass $5
Iced Coffee Wine by the Bottle $12.95 or Glass $5
Collinsville Aqua Park Opening Day
May 29, 11 am to 7:00 pm
Collinsville Aqua Park
10 Gateway Dr.
Collinsville, IL 62234
Splash into summer at The Collinsville Aqua Park!! The fun starts on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Season pass holders can enter the park beginning at 11 a.m. and the public can enter starting at Noon and enjoy the sun until 7 p.m.
Please note that there will be physical distancing guidelines posted.
Can't wait to share the summer with you!!
Aerie’s Resort Memorial Day Weekend
May 29-30
The Winery at Aerie’s Resort
600 Timber Ridge Dr.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-8439
Enjoy live music all weekend long with great scenic views and tasty wine. The Memorial Day Weekend fun kicks off Saturday at Noon with Dan Grover performing live on stage until 3 pm. Silver Creek Bluegrass band takes over from 3 pm to 7 pm. And Hookie performing Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. to 5 pm.
Alton River Dragons VS O’Fallon
May 29, 6 pm to 8:00 pm
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Take me out to the ball game to cheer on the Alton River Dragons! Tonight's game starts at 6:35 p.m. against O’ Fallon!
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. This season the team plays a 60-game regular season. Each home game is held at the Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
For the River Dragons complete schedule, click here.
Post-Game Fireworks-Alton River Dragons VS O’ Fallon
May 29
Alton River Dragons
98 Arnold Palmer Rd. Lloyd Hopkins Field
Alton, IL 62002
Enjoy fireworks following the Alton River Dragons vs. O' Fallon! Lighting up the sky in celebration of a great game!
Sunday Funday Booze Cruise on Hakuna Matata
May 30, 6 pm to 8:00 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Sunday Funday Booze Sunset Cruise Don't Let Your Monday Ruin Your Sunday! Domestic Specials!
Good Vibes Concert on the water
May 30, 6 pm to 9:00 pm
Milnot Beach at Lake Lou Yaeger
4932 Beach House Trail
Litchfield, IL 62056
Sunday Funday Booze Sunset Cruise Don't Let Your Monday Ruin Your Sunday! Domestic Specials!
Memorial Day Remembrance Cruise
May 31, 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Have the day off tomorrow? How about a boat ride?
ALL ABOARD!! Cruise majestic, palisading bluffs, 2 mighty rivers with an exciting, fun-loving crew that offers a fun Tiki Bar with tropical cocktails for the adults and kiddy cocktails for the kids! But that's not all! We will be sharing a few of our stories along the way too! Sit back and relax as we point out Mile Marker 0 of the Illinois River and tell you a few tales of our wonderful rivers and their communities!
The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open-air patio offering 360-degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.