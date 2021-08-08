This coming week, a promotion is being offered by ice cream shops all over the Riverbend and Metro East. Cool off during the hot summer days by checking out the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s Epic Ice Week that runs from Monday through Friday. Eighteen ice cream shops from Alton to Litchfield to Carrollton to Granite City and more will be showcasing their best and coolest treats during this ice cream focused event.
Great Rivers and Routes CEO Cory Jobe tells the Big Z about some of the locations.
Jobe says Epic Ice Cream Week is a great way to generate business while encouraging residents to get out and see what the region has to offer on the heals of the successful Epic Burger Week.
For a complete list of participating ice cream shops and the treats they offer, click the link below.
https://riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-weeks/epic-ice-cream-week/