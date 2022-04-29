The Henry County state's attorney's office charged a Granite City man, Friday, with two counts of murder in the death of a Knox County sheriff's deputy.
Twenty-two-year-old Daylon Richardson is accused of hitting the deputy Friday morning on U.S. Highway 50 while the deputy was putting down spike strips to stop Richardson's car.
Illinois State Police say Richardson initially got away from Galesburg police who were investigating a report of a man with a gun at a Circle K gas station.
After hitting the Knox County deputy with his car, Richardson crashed into a field & he was apprehended a short time later.
In addition to the murder charges, he faces counts of unlawful possession of a gun by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Richardson's jailed without bond.