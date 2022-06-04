Governor J.B. Pritzker made an appearance at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Friday to kick-off a weekend of events leading up to Sunday’s first-ever NASCAR Cup race at the track.
Pritzker acknowledged the the “Enjoy Illinois 300” is a sellout.
He also talked about other recent economic development success stories in the Metro-East.
Pritzker added that Illinois is truly, quote, “in the middle of it all” and he hopes those coming from around the nation for the racing will go home and tell others of their experiences here.