Illinois Republicans are suing after maps were enacted in June based on estimates, not final Census data. Late Tuesday, during a special session, Democrats approved revised maps they say are based on the final Census data released a few weeks ago. Republicans want a bipartisan commission to draw the new boundaries since it is after the June 30 deadline.
Amy Elik (R – Fosterburg) tells The Big Z democrats passed a flawed map.
She says there is a trial date at the end of the month to look at the validity of the maps . Republicans are pushing for a bipartisan commission to take over the map-making process, per the state constitution.