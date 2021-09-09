Like most communities in the Riverbend, the Village of Godfrey has some decisions to make along the lines of how to spend its COVID-19 relief funds. The village recently received $1.18-million from the federal government and will receive a second installment in the same amount sometime in 2022.
So, the question is now, what to spend the money on. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z there are some limitations as to how it can be used.
McCormick says he would like to see at least some of the money spent to finish the trail to connect Glazebrook Park to LaVista Park.