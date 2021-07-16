Big Z Media Logo-3-31-21.jpg

Is it a good idea for the IRS to disperse child tax credits monthly, rather than making parents wait until they file their taxes to get the credit?

 

Yes    88%

No     12% 

 

 

Should schoolchildren below high school wear masks when classes resume next month?

 

Yes    62%

No     38% 

 

 

Would you favor putting GPS tracking devices in license plates in Illinois?

 

Yes    0%

No     100%

 

Name a musical group or singer whose name starts with the letter “S”.

 

One vote each for:

Sandy Patty

Skynyrd (we’ll allow it)

Spike Jones

Stevie Nicks

Sam the Sham and the Pharos

Strawberry Alarm Clock

Sammy Davis Jr.

Sinatra

Load comments