Is it a good idea for the IRS to disperse child tax credits monthly, rather than making parents wait until they file their taxes to get the credit?
Yes 88%
No 12%
Should schoolchildren below high school wear masks when classes resume next month?
Yes 62%
No 38%
Would you favor putting GPS tracking devices in license plates in Illinois?
Yes 0%
No 100%
Name a musical group or singer whose name starts with the letter “S”.
One vote each for:
Sandy Patty
Skynyrd (we’ll allow it)
Spike Jones
Stevie Nicks
Sam the Sham and the Pharos
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Sammy Davis Jr.
Sinatra