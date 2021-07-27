The Community Christmas campaign may be a far-off thought for many, but a local business is holding a fundraiser Friday to benefit the campaign. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey will hold its annual Christmas in July to raise money for Community Christmas. It was born out of the generosity of two young girls.
For a cash donation, there will be sloppy joes, chips and a cold drink served, and several raffle items up for grabs. Margaret Freer said plenty of raffle tickets are available.
Christmas in July will take place from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the shop on Alby Street. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000. If you can't attend, you can still make a donation to Community Christmas. Call (618) 466-6151 for more information.