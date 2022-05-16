A free health fair for senior citizens will be held this Wednesday in Alton. The Older Adults Health Council (OAHC) is putting on the event at Senior Services Plus. Several health agencies will be in attendance at the fair, educating older adults on a variety of issues including legal matters, senior living facilities, and more.
Free health screenings will also be available. The Senior Health Fair is this Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am at Senior Services Plus located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information you can contact Debbie Frakes at 465-3298.