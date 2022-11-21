Francis E. “Rocky” McBride Jr., 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born January 23, 1947, in Chester, Pennsylvania, a son of Francis E. and Vera (Headley) McBride Sr. Francis retired from the State of Illinois Unemployment office after many years of dedicated service as a benefits officer. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and enjoyed his days of painting and traveling. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Michelle McGrath of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Pat McBride of Edwardsville; five nieces; eleven great nieces and great nephews; one great-great niece; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Charlotte (Hommert) McBride and a brother, Ronald McBride.
In celebration of his life, a service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with burial to follow. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com