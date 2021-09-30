A former pastor at Godfrey’s Resurrection Lutheran Church has been sentenced to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution for knowingly distributing child pornography in December 2019. Court documents indicate 62-year-old Steven P. Tibbetts began viewing and distributing child pornography in the 1990s, continuing until his arrest in June of last year.
At the time of the alleged crime, he was employed as the head pastor at the church. Tibbetts was “released of all duties, pastoral or otherwise, at Resurrection Lutheran” shortly after his arrest. The incident in question began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that investigators were allegedly able to trace the Tumblr and Twitter accounts at Tibbetts’ home. A review of Tibbetts’ computer revealed the presence of additional child pornography images and videos. Tibbetts had served as a Lutheran pastor since 1992.