The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois, has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators. 56-year-old Kevin Hutchinson was charged after he told authorities he did not have a financial interest in the city insurance contract when in fact he did. Hutchinson was a licensed insurance agent during his time as mayor.
Hutchinson was charged in February with one count of making a false statement to investigators with the Metro East Public Corruption Task Force. The group was looking into allegations that Hutchinson was benefiting financially from a city insurance contract without the knowledge of the city council or city manager in Columbia. Hutchinson had failed to disclose his referral commissions on an annual ethics form filed with the Monroe County Clerk in 2018. The next year, he falsely reported to an FBI investigator that he had no personal financial interest in the city’s insurance contract with one of the two companies. He resigned shortly after his indictment and entered the guilty plea in March. In addition to the two years’ probation, he was fined $500 and must perform 40 hours of community service.