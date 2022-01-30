A former Madison County Republican Party chair and longtime Riverbend area businessman has died. Godfrey resident Tom Long was 71.
Long was an attorney who served in private practice, as well as an assistant Madison County state’s attorney under Don Weber and Bill Haine.
He was also a CPA who became vice chair and CEO of Argosy Gaming Company and chairman of the board for First Community Bank of Godfrey.
Long served as Madison County GOP chair from 1986 until 1991. He was a member of the Presidential Inauguration Commission for the George W. Bush inaugural in 2001 and hosted Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush, during a presidential campaign stop in Alton in 1988.
Graveside services at 9:30 am on February 5th at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Visitation and memorial will be held later that day at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in East Alton.