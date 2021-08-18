Friends and former colleagues continue to remember longtime public servant Bill Haine, who died Monday at age 77. Dan Beiser served in the Illinois General Assembly along with Haine. Both Democrats from Alton, Beiser was a state representative from the region served by Haine as state senator.
Beiser shared thoughts about his friend on WBGZ's “Let’s Talk.”
Beiser said Haine will be remembered as someone who could leave a disagreement and still have the respect of the person on the other side of the disagreement. Beiser said that doesn’t exist much anymore in politics.
Hear the full interview here: