Forest Park in St. Louis turned 150 years old on Friday. The park was dedicated on June 24th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899).
Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service.
By the 1890s streetcar lines reached the park, carrying around three-million visitors per year. Forest Park was the site of the 1904 World’s Fair, also known as the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, that saw nearly 20,000,000 visitors from all over the world.
In 1910, the St. Louis Zoo was established. The Missouri History Museum opened in 1914, the building was originally erected for use at the 1904 fair. Today, around 13-million people per year utilize and attend the attractions at Forest Park.