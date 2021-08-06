The Illinois State Police confirm reports hackers attempted to access personal information through the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card internet portal. The cards are required for Illinoisans wanting to own or purchase guns and ammo. To boost security on the website, the agency said it is restricting the use and access of personal information that FOID applicants submit.
They say the website is currently up and accepting applications. Illinoisans who want to buy and own firearms and ammunition must have a Firearm Owners Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. For more than 18 months, the state has been delayed in processing applications for the required ID, with many waiting months.