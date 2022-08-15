It’s getting close to time for The Nature Institute’s annual “Wildflower Market” event.
On Saturday August 27 from nine until noon, TNI will have many species of native, flowering plants available for purchase at the corner of Levis Lane and South Levis Lane in Godfrey. The flowers provide nectar and pollen for butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.
Since they are native to this area, they can be planted and will thrive in summer and fall.
The Nature Institute works with Lewis and Clark’s restoration ecology program on the Wildflower Market each year.
For those who won’t be able to make the August 27 date, there is also an online plant sale beginning August 19 and lasting for three weeks.
Details on that are available at www.thenatureinstitute.org