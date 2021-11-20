Crews from several agencies fought a brush fire just outside Grafton east of Raging Rivers Water Park on the river bluffs, prior to sundown Friday and for part of Saturday.
The flames were difficult to access, due to the terrain.
To some, it resembled a fire from a few years ago near Pere Marquette State Park. That one took several days to get under control.
The QEM Fire Department was joined at the scene by Godfrey, Jersey, Brighton, and Fieldon fire departments on Friday. Crews were monitoring the areas again today.