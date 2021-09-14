Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing a new task force to fight organized retail crime. Retail theft is becoming more of a coordinated effort, not just an individual running off with a few items for themselves, according to Attorney General Raoul.
The task force will work to coordinate efforts to stop mass retail theft, relying on the expertise of investigators, state's attorneys, online marketplaces, and retailers like CVS and Lowes. Raoul says this is important since these organized crime rings are also involved in human trafficking, drugs, and other illegal activities.