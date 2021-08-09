Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.