The Fairview Heights Resident Agency, a local part of the FBI Field Office out of Springfield, has organized a group to help combat Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) fraud.
The PPP and EIDL came about as part of the CARES Act that provided economic relief to people during the pandemic. But unfortunately, criminals are targeting people receiving such loans or fraudulently applying for the loans themselves.
The FBI-backed group consists of partners in the IRS and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General. They plan to combine their resources to identify and target those committing fraud and bring them to justice.
Besides the illegality of obtaining the funds under false pretenses, they say it’s especially egregious because it’s at the expense of American taxpayers.
If you suspect anyone committing PPP/EIDL fraud, you can submit an anonymous tip to the FBI at (217) 522-9675.