On Friday afternoon, a 73-year-old Wisconsin man died while traveling on the exit ramp from Interstate 55 Northbound to I-255 Southbound near Collinsville. At around 4:20 p.m., Dwayne T. Wendell’s Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway to the left and overturned in the median for unknown reasons. He was ejected.
Wendell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s office. The Illinois State Police are currently investigating the crash and no more details are available at this time.