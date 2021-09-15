The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning on I-270 near the Route 203 interchange. According to a statement from the ISP, the crash happened just after 6am when a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control and traveled through the center median, into westbound traffic.
It was then struck by two vehicles traveling in the westbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was fatally injured, while another driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third driver was not injured. You are being asked to avoid the area as Interstate 270 westbound is shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Illinois Route 203.