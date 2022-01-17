Are fertilizer companies price gouging because corn, soybeans and wheat prices are high?
Joe Maxwell, a farmer and the president of the Family Farm Action Alliance, said fertilizer prices tripled this fall. Maxwell said that the fertilizer companies’ own quarterly reports show that the price hikes are not justified.
“The increase in costs to the fertilizer companies because of natural gas price hikes and the COVID supply chain disruption does not bear out that high of an increase,” Maxwell said. “When the commodity prices start up, these companies say, “Oh, the farmer is going to get more, therefore, we are going to take more.”
In December, Family Farm Action Alliance sent a letter to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice calling for an investigation into the fertilizer sector on the suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
“We would like the White House and DOJ to immediately investigate the pricing structure of the fertilizer industry operating within the United States,” Maxwell said.
Dr. Philip Howard, a professor of agriculture economics at Michigan State, told Reuters that tying the price of fertilizer to the farmers’ ability to pay rather than to supply and demand is a result of near monopoly power by the global giant fertilizer companies that control the market.
Yara USA, one of the largest fertilizer companies in North America, states in its 2020 fact book that 50% of its decision matrix on the pricing of fertilizer is dependent on how much a farmer is getting paid on their commodity, Maxwell said.
In the third quarter report of Nutrien, a large conglomerate, on gross margin, the amount of money made at the manufacturing level, the company showed a 660% increase in the gross margin profit, Maxwell said.
In the fourth quarter report from Mosaic, a phosphate producer, the company said its fourth quarter costs will be up $5 to $10 a ton over its third quarter costs.
“But they are charging $55 to $60 more for a ton of phosphate right now, in the fourth quarter,” Maxwell said.
Farmers have a right to be angry, and everyone who eats has a right to be angry, Maxwell said.
“This increase in fertilizer cost – as much as three times more than last year – will wind up increasing food costs,” he said.