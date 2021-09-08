The body of a fallen Marine is being brought home today. Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri, was one of 13 Marines killed in Kabul after an airport suicide bombing on August 26. His body will be flown into St. Louis Lambert International Airport and transferred to Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.
As a result, drivers can expect a highway closure on I-70 from the airport to Cave Springs Road. The plane carrying Schmitz's body is expected to land in St. Louis at 12:35pm, and then a police escort is expected to begin around 1pm as part of the dignified transfer of his remains. No traffic will be allowed in the westbound lanes of I-70 while the escort is traveling.