The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from noon today through Thursday night. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures at or near triple digits and heat index values up to 115 expected in portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois and portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. Temperatures could break heat records Wednesday and Thursday.
Officials warn that heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events and recommend people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors and outdoor pets. They encourage outdoor workers to take extra precautions and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Officials also suggest knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. They remind that heat stroke is a 9-1-1 emergency, and anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.