Madison County Board members voted for some new leadership on Wednesday night.
Republican Eric Foster of Granite City takes over as chair pro tem. He defeated Republican Terry Eaker of Bethalto for the position. Republican Stacey Pace of Troy will be Foster’s vice chair.
Following those votes, County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler tried to stop a last-minute agenda item from being considered - the approval of the board’s executive committee chair.
The county board’s new chair pro tem Eric Foster nominated Republican Mick Madison of Bethalto for the position.
Madison was approved as executive committee chair.
In other business, Brian Nottrott was hired as Superintendent of Special Services Area One. The board’s sewer committee recommended him. He’ll make $100,000 per year.