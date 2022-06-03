There’s a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called “The Tree of Life.”
Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven.
The Blancas gospel choir takes the stage at five, to be followed by Encounter at six.
Encounter member Kaylee Melton tells The Big Z about how she incorporates sign language into their performances.
There is no charge to attend Encounter’s 50th anniversary celebration, but organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Alton Crisis Food Center.