Lane closures caused a bit of a traffic headache for those taking southbound Interstate 55 / westbound Interstate 70 from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River toward Missouri late Thursday and into morning drive Friday, but IDOT has an update.
The problem with the structure carrying the interstates over Route 111 has been repaired, and the two left lanes that were closed reopened about 10:30 Friday morning.
The goal was to have repairs completed no later than Saturday morning, to help with traffic flow to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison for this weekend’s NASCAR-related events.