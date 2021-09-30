Following recent city council action, food trucks that are properly permitted and licensed by Madison County and the City of Edwardsville are now able to operate in more places with expanded hours within the City. New to their rules is the ability to attend events on private commercial property and serve the community at three of the City’s parks.
Emily Fultz, Edwardsville City Planner tells The Big Z the desire to allow food trucks more leeway to operate in the city has been growing.
Those parks are City, LeClaire, and Glik. In addition, food trucks may now operate from 7am – 2am under most zoning. Food trucks operating in the M-1 Light Manufacturing District may operate 24-hours per day. Food trucks are still prohibited from operating on private property in a residential district but may operate in a residential district as part of a city-approved block party. You can get more information on the city’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com