Edwardsville police say Friday night’s severe weather outbreak caused more than one death and several injuries to workers at an Amazon warehouse on the west end of town.
High winds – possibly a tornado – hit the structure at 3077 Gateway Commerce Drive South, just after 8:30 Friday night.
Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback says police and firefighters from more than 11 agencies were called to the scene, with reports of people being trapped. He calls the Amazon warehouse damage “catastrophic.”
Fillback says one person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Several others had lesser injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.
Search and recovery efforts continued Saturday morning.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has been in touch with the mayor of Edwardsville, and he pledged state resources to help.