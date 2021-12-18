Edwardsville police say they turned over control of the tornado-damaged Amazon warehouse property to its owners Friday night, one week after the storm killed six people there.
Police say the owners will continue site remediation and building stabilization with structural engineers who have been on-site at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South since last weekend.
Access to the building is restricted to construction personnel only.
Meanwhile, the Edwardsville Fire Department is working with property owners to clear the retention ponds near the damaged warehouse.
Police chief Michael Fillback says anyone wishing to donate money to help with relief efforts can do that through the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief fund, the Salvation Army, or the American Red Cross.
Anyone with pieces of tornado damage debris believed to have come from the Amazon building is asked to call Amazon at 844-383-9631 and a representative will assist with collection of the item(s).