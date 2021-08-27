A 26-year-old East Alton man is charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after allegedly leaving a dog in his car Wednesday afternoon as he gambled inside a local convenience store. The dog was taken to an animal hospital where it later died. David M. Malone has been charged in the dog’s death.
According to information from Wood River Police, Malone left the vehicle running with the dog inside the vehicle and the windows down about an inch. Malone was allegedly inside the store playing the machines for about 3 hours. At some point the vehicle’s air conditioning failed and the temperature inside the vehicle had warmed to 117 degrees. Police remind it is never safe to leave children and pets unattended in any kind of weather, but especially not on days with heat warnings issued.