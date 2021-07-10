The second reading of the appropriations ordinance is all that remains to be done to pass a budget in East Alton. The Village Board gave first reading to the ordinance earlier this week, with second reading expected at its next meeting on July 20.
The numbers look similar to previous years, according to Mayor Darren Carlton, who said the police and fire pensions remain a big part of their liability each year. But he said they are on track to dig out of that hole.
He went on to say the liability issue, in his opinion, was created at the state level by lawmakers who did not mandate exactly what to pay — only offering suggested amounts.