Eagle

Liberty the eagle shows-off at the Alton Visitor Center on January 8, 2022. He'll turn 33 later this year. 

Another successful Alton Eagle Ice Festival is in the books. Saturday’s events spanned from the visitor center on Piasa Street, to the Great Rivers Museum, to the Audubon Center in West Alton.

It marked the return of an in-person event, as last year’s had to be scaled-back due to the pandemic.

Jennifer Jones with the World Bird Sanctuary showed off 32-year-old American bald eagle “Liberty” at the visitor center and fielded questions about the majestic birds.     

Jones tells the Big Z it’s against the law to own an eagle’s feather, and you could get fined for having one.

Jennifer Jones with the World Bird Sanctuary gives a presentation at the Alton Visitor Center on January 8, 2022.

Jones explains why Alton is known as a good place for eagle-watching during the months of January and February.

The Alton Eagle Ice Festival drew crowds to the Visitor Center on Saturday, January 8 to see an eagle up close and to enjoy other activities.