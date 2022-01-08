Another successful Alton Eagle Ice Festival is in the books. Saturday’s events spanned from the visitor center on Piasa Street, to the Great Rivers Museum, to the Audubon Center in West Alton.
It marked the return of an in-person event, as last year’s had to be scaled-back due to the pandemic.
Jennifer Jones with the World Bird Sanctuary showed off 32-year-old American bald eagle “Liberty” at the visitor center and fielded questions about the majestic birds.
Jones tells the Big Z it’s against the law to own an eagle’s feather, and you could get fined for having one.
Jones explains why Alton is known as a good place for eagle-watching during the months of January and February.