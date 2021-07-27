Child tax credits hit mailboxes and checking accounts for many around Illinois this month. But those checks aren’t coming forever. The checks will come once a month until the end of the year.
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said the checks are part of the Biden administration’s plan to help working families. Durbin said the checks are hitting at the right time and are going to families who will spend it on needed items.
The checks were part of an economic stimulus bill that received no Republican votes.