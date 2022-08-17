A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man.
The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger.
Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where his truck was t-boned by an oncoming car.
He died from blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.
The northbound lanes of Route 3 approaching Hartford were shut down into the evening for accident reconstruction.